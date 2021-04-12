$1.56 EPS Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.35. The Middleby posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $3,413,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in The Middleby by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Middleby by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $120,526,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.96. 2,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.42 and its 200-day moving average is $132.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $172.95.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

