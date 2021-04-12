$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.46. International Business Machines reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $11.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $12.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.77.

IBM stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,726,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.57. The company has a market capitalization of $120.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in International Business Machines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 9.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.