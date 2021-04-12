$1.95 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post sales of $1.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $2.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $11.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 million to $27.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $124.95 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $353.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAGE. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4,525.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,352 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $554,000.

Shares of SAGE opened at $76.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.40.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

