1,000 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $26.04 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54.

