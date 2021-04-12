10,513 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $247,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,819 shares of company stock worth $4,520,336 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

LPSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

