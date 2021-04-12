10,522 Shares in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE GTY opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

