112,857 Shares in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 112,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 6,836.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 325,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLVS opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $651.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

