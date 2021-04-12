$114.31 Million in Sales Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post sales of $114.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.90 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $94.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $493.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.48 million to $495.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $585.89 million, with estimates ranging from $578.62 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%.

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.05. 7,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

