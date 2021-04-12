$14.30 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report sales of $14.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.50 million and the lowest is $14.10 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $60.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.40 million to $61.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $65.65 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $69.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 319.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Great Ajax by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 51,052 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJX stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

