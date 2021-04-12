1,479 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,479 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Autodesk by 471,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after acquiring an additional 188,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $297.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 154.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.91 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.