16,049 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 172.4% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 395,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 250,471 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 161,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.0% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.87. 105,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,792,526. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

