$18.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post sales of $18.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.82 billion and the lowest is $17.67 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $20.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $70.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.80 billion to $71.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.24 billion to $75.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

C traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.69. 11,914,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,061,387. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. The firm has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

