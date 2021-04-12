$2.74 EPS Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the highest is $2.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $12.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.11 to $14.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,281,000 after acquiring an additional 473,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.29. 49,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

