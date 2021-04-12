204,368 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 204,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,378,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.74. 1,045,690 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.