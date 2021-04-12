2,308 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 81,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.44. 20,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.