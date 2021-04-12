$265.77 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce sales of $265.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $264.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $268.00 million. LendingTree reported sales of $283.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.30 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.31.

TREE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.99 and its 200-day moving average is $288.55. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

In other LendingTree news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after buying an additional 152,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,713,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in LendingTree by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

