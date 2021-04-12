2,694 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

JKF opened at $122.19 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $124.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.39.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

