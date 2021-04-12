$283.17 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report sales of $283.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $284.00 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $284.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WOW. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. 1,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,334. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

