$336.07 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce sales of $336.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.60 million and the lowest is $325.10 million. Nutanix posted sales of $318.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

In related news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 39.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 156,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nutanix by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NTNX traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $27.15. 1,906,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,050. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

