$372.58 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report sales of $372.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $387.68 million and the lowest is $338.74 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $444.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

VNO traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,841. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.28 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

