3,892 Shares in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kemper by 352.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 108,978 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $80.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.