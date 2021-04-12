45,467 Shares in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,278,000.

NYSEARCA JDST opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

