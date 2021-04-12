$52.06 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report sales of $52.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.90 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $52.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $206.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.52 million to $206.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $206.58 million, with estimates ranging from $206.50 million to $206.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $56.41. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,528. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

