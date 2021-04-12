$522.24 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to announce sales of $522.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $539.36 million and the lowest is $500.50 million. Waters posted sales of $464.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

WAT stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,587. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $307.25.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

