6,360 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $2,341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,494,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,419,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,855,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,436,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,678,920 shares of company stock valued at $826,113,177. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $140.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.99, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average is $120.81. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

