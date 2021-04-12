683 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,872 shares of company stock valued at $177,209,697. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $322.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.59. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

