$74.82 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report sales of $74.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.64 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $51.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $251.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $253.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $262.67 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $303.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 370,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 798.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.