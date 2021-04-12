$796.73 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to post $796.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.30 million to $808.71 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $707.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Shares of CRL opened at $306.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $307.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.69.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,518 shares of company stock worth $30,292,255 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

