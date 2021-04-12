800 Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Purchased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Invitae by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $156,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.