$821.06 Million in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post $821.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $794.21 million to $845.00 million. Pool posted sales of $677.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Shares of POOL opened at $369.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool has a 52-week low of $183.02 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

