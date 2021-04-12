900 Shares in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.68. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.86. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $162.21 and a one year high of $258.14.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.54 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

