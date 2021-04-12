Aave Price Down 1.2% This Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Aave has a market cap of $4.94 billion and $531.92 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $395.92 or 0.00660216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00087386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00036259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,485,013 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

