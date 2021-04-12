Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $288.09

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $288.09 and last traded at $287.93, with a volume of 25694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $287.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $183.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $252,208.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,090,754.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1,557.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

