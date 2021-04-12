Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on the stock.

LON:ACRL opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.30. Accrol Group has a 52-week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £196.15 million and a PE ratio of 210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider Gareth Jenkins sold 1,333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91), for a total value of £933,100 ($1,219,101.12).

Accrol Group Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

