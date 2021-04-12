Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,708. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $249.38 and a 1 year high of $378.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.22 and a 200-day moving average of $339.58.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

