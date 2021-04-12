Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 1,023 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $115,517,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $85,164,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.99. 3,540,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,764. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.