Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 1,964 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.71. 174,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,258. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.