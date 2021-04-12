Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.94.

BABA traded up $18.72 on Monday, hitting $242.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,819,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

