Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 292 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cardlytics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cardlytics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cardlytics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDLX traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $111.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,321. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.33.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $524,140.56. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $227,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,660,430.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,821. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

