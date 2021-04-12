Addison Capital Co Buys 262 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.98. The company had a trading volume of 82,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,523. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $100.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $91.16.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

