Addison Capital Co Sells 493 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Addison Capital Co lowered its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,560. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.69 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

