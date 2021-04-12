Adshares (ADS) One Day Volume Hits $21,266.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 58.2% against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $21,266.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00024359 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009398 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,576,544 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

