Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS AGGZF traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

