Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.6% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 98,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 52.2% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $283.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.48 and its 200-day moving average is $277.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.41 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

