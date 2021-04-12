AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOS. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

TSE BOS opened at C$41.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.74. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$11.46 and a 52 week high of C$42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$172.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Matthews acquired 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.00 per share, with a total value of C$73,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,892 shares in the company, valued at C$6,586,788. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,290 shares of company stock valued at $316,497.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

