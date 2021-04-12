Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AIPUY stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.05 million during the quarter.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

