Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $223.31

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $223.31, but opened at $236.29. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $241.18, with a volume of 609,514 shares traded.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.94.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $649.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

