Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.92. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 388.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $56,528.00. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,389.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $620,632 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,997 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $43.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.68%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

