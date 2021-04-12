Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,389.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $58,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,400 shares of company stock worth $620,632 over the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $40.29 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.68%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

