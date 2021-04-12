AllianceBlock (ALBT) Hits Market Cap of $152.77 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $152.77 million and $5.02 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001500 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00054842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.00690015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00036284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00042944 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,782,883 coins. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars.

